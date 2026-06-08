Aquatic Invasive water lettuce blankets Lake Okeechobee

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Water lettuce blankets Lake Okeechobee, illustrating the rapid spread of this invasive species introduced to the U.S. over a century ago. Left unchecked, it overtakes native plants, disrupts ecosystems, and obstructs waterways—prompting coordinated control efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and partner agencies. (photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)