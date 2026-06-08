571st MSAS welcomes new commander

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron attend a 571st MSAS change of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2026. The 571st MSAS acts as military diplomats to enhance regional security, interoperability and air mobility capabilities by assessing, training, advising and assisting allied air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 17:53
|Photo ID:
|9735142
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-RX751-1223
|Resolution:
|4826x2715
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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