571st MSAS welcomes new commander

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Family members bow their heads in prayer during a 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron change of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2026. The 571st MSAS acts as military diplomats to enhance regional security, interoperability and air mobility capabilities by assessing, training, advising and assisting allied air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)