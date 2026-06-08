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    571st MSAS welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 8]

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    571st MSAS welcomes new commander

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mary Bordelon, outgoing 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2026. The 571st MSAS acts as military diplomats to enhance regional security, interoperability and air mobility capabilities by assessing, training, advising and assisting allied air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 17:53
    Photo ID: 9735141
    VIRIN: 260605-F-RX751-1165
    Resolution: 5529x3110
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 571st MSAS welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    571st MSAS welcomes new commander
    571st MSAS welcomes new commander
    571st MSAS welcomes new commander
    571st MSAS welcomes new commander
    571st MSAS welcomes new commander
    571st MSAS welcomes new commander
    571st MSAS welcomes new commander
    571st MSAS welcomes new commander

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    Travis AFB
    60th AMW
    571st MSAS
    Ceremony
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