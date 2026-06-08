571st MSAS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mary Bordelon, outgoing 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2026. The 571st MSAS acts as military diplomats to enhance regional security, interoperability and air mobility capabilities by assessing, training, advising and assisting allied air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)