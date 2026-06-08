U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley and Unified School District 383 entered into an Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) to streamline the execution of Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) projects across the installation at Fort Riley KS, April 28, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 16:27
|Photo ID:
|9734975
|VIRIN:
|260428-D-GS387-9867
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.87 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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USD 383 & Fort Riley Kansas Intergovernmental Support Agreement
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