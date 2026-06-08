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    USD 383 & Fort Riley Intergovernmental Support Agreement [Image 2 of 3]

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    USD 383 &amp; Fort Riley Intergovernmental Support Agreement

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Ian Safford 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley and Unified School District 383 entered into an Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) to streamline the execution of Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) projects across the installation at Fort Riley KS, April 28, 2026.

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    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 16:27
    Photo ID: 9734972
    VIRIN: 260428-D-GS387-4182
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USD 383 & Fort Riley Intergovernmental Support Agreement [Image 3 of 3], by Ian Safford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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