Photo By Ian Safford | U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley and Unified School District 383 entered into an...... read more read more Photo By Ian Safford | U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley and Unified School District 383 entered into an Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) to streamline the execution of Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) projects across the installation at Fort Riley KS, April 28, 2026. see less | View Image Page

USD 383 & Fort Riley Kansas Intergovernmental Support Agreement Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT RILEY, Kan. — Representatives from U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley and Unified School District 383 formalize an Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) at Fort Riley, Kansas, April 28, 2026. The agreement establishes a partnership that enables Fort Riley to execute Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) projects through USD 383’s existing procurement processes, supporting renovations, modernization efforts and new construction projects across the installation. Projects supported through the agreement include facility renovations such as the Devil’s Den Warrior Restaurant, Company Operations Facilities and ongoing barracks modernization initiatives. By leveraging the State of Kansas’ streamlined procurement protocols, the agreement is projected to reduce procurement timelines from approximately 12 months to two months and generate an estimated 17% cost savings, or about $75 per square foot, resulting in potential annual savings of nearly $4.7 million. The agreement enhances Fort Riley’s ability to rapidly modernize critical infrastructure, improving quality of life, readiness and morale for Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Ian Safford)