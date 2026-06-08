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    USD 383 & Fort Riley Kansas Intergovernmental Support Agreement

    USD 383 &amp; Fort Riley Intergovernmental Support Agreement

    Photo By Ian Safford | U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley and Unified School District 383 entered into an...... read more read more

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Story by Ian Safford 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    USD 383 & Fort Riley Kansas Intergovernmental Support Agreement
    FORT RILEY, Kan. — Representatives from U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley and Unified School District 383 formalize an Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) at Fort Riley, Kansas, April 28, 2026. The agreement establishes a partnership that enables Fort Riley to execute Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) projects through USD 383’s existing procurement processes, supporting renovations, modernization efforts and new construction projects across the installation. Projects supported through the agreement include facility renovations such as the Devil’s Den Warrior Restaurant, Company Operations Facilities and ongoing barracks modernization initiatives. By leveraging the State of Kansas’ streamlined procurement protocols, the agreement is projected to reduce procurement timelines from approximately 12 months to two months and generate an estimated 17% cost savings, or about $75 per square foot, resulting in potential annual savings of nearly $4.7 million. The agreement enhances Fort Riley’s ability to rapidly modernize critical infrastructure, improving quality of life, readiness and morale for Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Ian Safford)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 16:28
    Story ID: 567153
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USD 383 & Fort Riley Kansas Intergovernmental Support Agreement, by Ian Safford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USD 383 &amp; Fort Riley Intergovernmental Support Agreement
    USD 383 &amp; Fort Riley Intergovernmental Support Agreement
    USD 383 &amp; Fort Riley Intergovernmental Support Agreement

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