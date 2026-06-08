Water hyacinth blankets Lake Okeechobee, illustrating the rapid spread of this invasive species introduced to the U.S. over a century ago. Left unchecked, it overtakes native plants, disrupts ecosystems, and obstructs waterways—prompting coordinated control efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and partner agencies.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 15:08
|Photo ID:
|9734612
|VIRIN:
|190406-A-A1411-9022
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.8 MB
|Location:
|CLEWISTON, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lake Okeechobee Aquatic Invasive Water Hyacinth [Image 11 of 11], by Peggy Bebb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.