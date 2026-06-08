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    Lake Okeechobee Aquatic Invasive Water Hyacinth [Image 10 of 11]

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    Lake Okeechobee Aquatic Invasive Water Hyacinth

    CLEWISTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Photo by Peggy Bebb 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Water hyacinth blankets Lake Okeechobee, illustrating the rapid spread of this invasive species introduced to the U.S. over a century ago. Left unchecked, it overtakes native plants, disrupts ecosystems, and obstructs waterways—prompting coordinated control efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and partner agencies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 15:08
    Photo ID: 9734600
    VIRIN: 200902-A-A1411-9020
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: CLEWISTON, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lake Okeechobee Aquatic Invasive Water Hyacinth [Image 11 of 11], by Peggy Bebb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    wetlands
    lake okeechobee
    Noxious weeds
    water hyacinth
    USACE
    AquaticInvasiveSpecies0626

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