Lake Okeechobee Aquatic Invasive Water Hyacinth

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Water hyacinth blankets Lake Okeechobee, illustrating the rapid spread of this invasive species introduced to the U.S. over a century ago. Left unchecked, it overtakes native plants, disrupts ecosystems, and obstructs waterways—prompting coordinated control efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and partner agencies.