Water hyacinth blankets Lake Okeechobee, illustrating the rapid spread of this invasive species introduced to the U.S. over a century ago. Left unchecked, it overtakes native plants, disrupts ecosystems, and obstructs waterways—prompting coordinated control efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and partner agencies.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 15:08
|Photo ID:
|9734588
|VIRIN:
|200902-A-A1411-9018
|Resolution:
|2000x3000
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|CLEWISTON, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lake Okeechobee Aquatic Invasives [Image 11 of 11], by Peggy Bebb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.