Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners

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Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, meets with Gen. Raimundas Vaikšnoras, Chief of Defense of the Republic of Lithuania, Vilnius, Lithuania, June 4, 2026. Nordhaus, accompanied by Senior Enlisted Advisor to the CNGB John Raines and Army Maj. Gen. Michael E. Wegscheider, Deputy Adjutant General - Army, Pennsylvania National Guard, visited Lithuania to underscore the 33-year Pennsylvania-Lithuania security cooperation relationship under the Department of War National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)