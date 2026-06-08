(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners [Image 15 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners

    RIGA, LATVIA

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the CNGB John Raines and Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general of Michigan, visit National Guardsmen with the Michigan Guard’s 107th Engineer Battalion who are supporting Operations Selija Castle and Baltic Viking in Latvia, June 3, 2026. These Soldiers are assisting Latvian partners build a multinational training facility in southeastern Latvia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 13:06
    Photo ID: 9734228
    VIRIN: 260603-A-VX744-1601
    Resolution: 5229x3479
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: RIGA, LV
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners [Image 20 of 20], by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners
    Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    CNGB
    Latvia
    Michigan National Guard
    Steve Nordhaus
    National Guard Bureau

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery