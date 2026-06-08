Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the CNGB John Raines and Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general of Michigan, visit National Guardsmen with the Michigan Guard’s 107th Engineer Battalion who are supporting Operations Selija Castle and Baltic Viking in Latvia, June 3, 2026. These Soldiers are assisting Latvian partners build a multinational training facility in southeastern Latvia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 13:06
|Photo ID:
|9734228
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-VX744-1601
|Resolution:
|5229x3479
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|RIGA, LV
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners [Image 20 of 20], by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.