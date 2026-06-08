Nordhaus, Raines, adjutants general visit National Guard Baltic partners

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Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the CNGB John Raines and Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general of Michigan, visit National Guardsmen with the Michigan Guard’s 107th Engineer Battalion who are supporting Operations Selija Castle and Baltic Viking in Latvia, June 3, 2026. These Soldiers are assisting Latvian partners build a multinational training facility in southeastern Latvia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)