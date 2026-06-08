OC-ALC Commander Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at Women's College World Series Finals

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lindsay C. Droz, commander of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, throws the ceremonial first pitch during the Women’s College World Series national championship game at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 4, 2026. Under Droz's leadership, the OC-ALC serves as the Department of War's leading aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility, employing over 9,000 military and civilian personnel who deliver combat-ready airpower to the joint force. The event served as Military Appreciation Night, celebrating the partnership between Team Tinker and the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)