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    OC-ALC Commander Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at Women's College World Series Finals [Image 8 of 8]

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    OC-ALC Commander Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at Women's College World Series Finals

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Courtney Landsberger 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lindsay C. Droz, commander of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, throws the ceremonial first pitch during the Women’s College World Series national championship game at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 4, 2026. Under Droz's leadership, the OC-ALC serves as the Department of War's leading aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility, employing over 9,000 military and civilian personnel who deliver combat-ready airpower to the joint force. The event served as Military Appreciation Night, celebrating the partnership between Team Tinker and the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 13:04
    Photo ID: 9734227
    VIRIN: 260604-F-QT818-1015
    Resolution: 5513x3216
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, OC-ALC Commander Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at Women's College World Series Finals [Image 8 of 8], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    OC-ALC Commander Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at Women's College World Series Finals
    OC-ALC Commander Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at Women's College World Series Finals
    OC-ALC Commander Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at Women's College World Series Finals
    OC-ALC Commander Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at Women's College World Series Finals
    OC-ALC Commander Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at Women's College World Series Finals
    OC-ALC Commander Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at Women's College World Series Finals
    OC-ALC Commander Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at Women's College World Series Finals
    OC-ALC Commander Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at Women's College World Series Finals

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