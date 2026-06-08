American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk

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FORT POLK, La. — Graduates of the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program pose for a group photo during a graduation ceremony at the Warrior Center, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 5, 2026. Pictured from left are Misty Fumi, Anna Gulley, Jill Jaragoske and Kayla Sharp. The seven-month program provides classroom instruction and hands-on clinical training designed to prepare military spouses and other eligible participants for careers in dental healthcare.