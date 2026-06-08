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    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk [Image 3 of 4]

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    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    FORT POLK, La. — Graduates of the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program pose for a group photo during a graduation ceremony at the Warrior Center, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 5, 2026. Pictured from left are Misty Fumi, Anna Gulley, Jill Jaragoske and Kayla Sharp. The seven-month program provides classroom instruction and hands-on clinical training designed to prepare military spouses and other eligible participants for careers in dental healthcare.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9734043
    VIRIN: 260605-A-GR633-1006
    Resolution: 2595x2076
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk [Image 4 of 4], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk
    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk
    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk
    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk

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    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk

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    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    American Red Cross (ARC)
    Military Health System (MHS)
    BJACH
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    JRTC & Fort Polk

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