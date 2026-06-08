American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk

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FORT POLK, La. — Col. Patrick W. Miller, commander of Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, congratulates Jill Jaragoske following her graduation from the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program during a ceremony at the Warrior Center, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 5, 2026. Four students completed the seven-month program, which combines classroom instruction with hands-on clinical training in Army dental clinics.