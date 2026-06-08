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    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk [Image 4 of 4]

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    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    FORT POLK, La. — Col. Patrick W. Miller, commander of Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, congratulates Jill Jaragoske following her graduation from the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program during a ceremony at the Warrior Center, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 5, 2026. Four students completed the seven-month program, which combines classroom instruction with hands-on clinical training in Army dental clinics.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9734049
    VIRIN: 260605-A-GR633-1007
    Resolution: 2107x1405
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk
    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk
    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk
    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk

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    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk

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    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    American Red Cross (ARC)
    Military Health System (MHS)
    BJACH
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    JRTC & Fort Polk

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