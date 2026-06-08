FORT POLK, La. — Col. Patrick W. Miller, commander of Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, congratulates Jill Jaragoske following her graduation from the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program during a ceremony at the Warrior Center, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 5, 2026. Four students completed the seven-month program, which combines classroom instruction with hands-on clinical training in Army dental clinics.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9734049
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-GR633-1007
|Resolution:
|2107x1405
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk
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