American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk

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FORT POLK, La. — Misty Fumi, a student in the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program, assists Capt. Tony Song, a dentist assigned to the Shira Dental Clinic, during clinical training at Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. The program provides students with hands-on experience in a variety of dental specialties while preparing them for careers in dental healthcare.