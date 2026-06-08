FORT POLK, La. — Misty Fumi, a student in the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program, assists Capt. Tony Song, a dentist assigned to the Shira Dental Clinic, during clinical training at Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. The program provides students with hands-on experience in a variety of dental specialties while preparing them for careers in dental healthcare.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9734034
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-GR633-1005
|Resolution:
|3691x2768
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk
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