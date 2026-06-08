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    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk [Image 2 of 4]

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    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    FORT POLK, La. — Misty Fumi, a student in the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program, assists Capt. Tony Song, a dentist assigned to the Shira Dental Clinic, during clinical training at Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. The program provides students with hands-on experience in a variety of dental specialties while preparing them for careers in dental healthcare.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9734034
    VIRIN: 260605-A-GR633-1005
    Resolution: 3691x2768
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk [Image 4 of 4], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk
    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk
    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk
    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk

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    American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program returns after six years, graduates four at Fort Polk

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    Army Medicine
    American Red Cross (ARC)
    Military Health System (MHS)
    BJACH
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    JRTC & Fort Polk

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