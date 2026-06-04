Korean service members fold a United Nations flag during a repatriation ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, June 5, 2026. The ceremony honored the remains of 10 American service members and three South Korean service members from the Korean War. A repatriation ceremony honors and facilitates the return of fallen service members to their home countries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 02:11
|Photo ID:
|9733118
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-KM154-1117
|Resolution:
|6139x4093
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Repatriation Ceremony: 13 Service Members Return Home [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.