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    Repatriation Ceremony: 13 Service Members Return Home [Image 2 of 4]

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    Repatriation Ceremony: 13 Service Members Return Home

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. and Korean leaders and military members render honors during a repatriation ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, June 5, 2026. The ceremony honored the remains of 10 American service members and three South Korean service members from the Korean War. A repatriation ceremony honors and facilitates the return of fallen service members to their home countries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 02:11
    Photo ID: 9733116
    VIRIN: 260605-A-KM154-1049
    Resolution: 5826x3884
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: SEOUL, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Repatriation Ceremony: 13 Service Members Return Home [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Repatriation Ceremony: 13 Service Members Return Home
    Repatriation Ceremony: 13 Service Members Return Home
    Repatriation Ceremony: 13 Service Members Return Home
    Repatriation Ceremony: 13 Service Members Return Home

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    Repatriation
    UNC
    United States
    South Korea

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