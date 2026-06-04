Repatriation Ceremony: 13 Service Members Return Home

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U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, delivers remarks during a repatriation ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, June 5, 2026. The ceremony honored the remains of 10 American service members and three South Korean service members from the Korean War. A repatriation ceremony honors and facilitates the return of fallen service members to their home countries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)