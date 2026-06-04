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    Repatriation Ceremony: 13 Service Members Return Home [Image 3 of 4]

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    Repatriation Ceremony: 13 Service Members Return Home

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, delivers remarks during a repatriation ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, June 5, 2026. The ceremony honored the remains of 10 American service members and three South Korean service members from the Korean War. A repatriation ceremony honors and facilitates the return of fallen service members to their home countries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 02:11
    Photo ID: 9733117
    VIRIN: 260605-A-KM154-1060
    Resolution: 4775x3183
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: SEOUL, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Repatriation Ceremony: 13 Service Members Return Home [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Repatriation Ceremony: 13 Service Members Return Home
    Repatriation Ceremony: 13 Service Members Return Home
    Repatriation Ceremony: 13 Service Members Return Home
    Repatriation Ceremony: 13 Service Members Return Home

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    Repatriation
    UNC
    United States
    South Korea

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