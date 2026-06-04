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    221st Cavalry Regiment Trains on Fusil d’Assaut de la Manufacture d’Armes de Saint-Étienne During Exercise Marara 26 [Image 4 of 4]

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    221st Cavalry Regiment Trains on Fusil d’Assaut de la Manufacture d’Armes de Saint-Étienne During Exercise Marara 26

    FRENCH POLYNESIA

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Spc. Zaida Gonzalez 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    TAHITI, French Polynesia — Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry Regiment (1-221 CAV), load ammunition during a French weapons familiarization range led by members of the French Armed Forces in French Polynesia (FAFP) during Exercise MARARA 26 in Tahiti, French Polynesia, June 5, 2026. MARARA 26 is a French-led multinational exercise in French Polynesia that enhances interoperability and strengthens humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities among Indo-Pacific allies and partners. The exercise brings together military forces from across the region to improve readiness, strengthen relationships, and build collective crisis response capacity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zaida Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 00:31
    Photo ID: 9733008
    VIRIN: 260605-A-RT874-8767
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: PF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 221st Cavalry Regiment Trains on Fusil d’Assaut de la Manufacture d’Armes de Saint-Étienne During Exercise Marara 26 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Zaida Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    221st Cavalry Regiment Trains on Fusil d’Assaut de la Manufacture d’Armes de Saint-Étienne During Exercise Marara 26
    221st Cavalry Regiment Trains on Fusil d’Assaut de la Manufacture d’Armes de Saint-Étienne During Exercise Marara 26
    221st Cavalry Regiment Trains on Fusil d’Assaut de la Manufacture d’Armes de Saint-Étienne During Exercise Marara 26
    221st Cavalry Regiment Trains on Fusil d’Assaut de la Manufacture d’Armes de Saint-Étienne During Exercise Marara 26

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