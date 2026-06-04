221st Cavalry Regiment Trains on Fusil d’Assaut de la Manufacture d’Armes de Saint-Étienne During Exercise Marara 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tahiti, French Polynesia — A member of the French Armed Forces in French Polynesia (FAFP) reviews a target with soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry Regiment during a weapons familiarization event as part of Exercise MARARA 26 in Tahiti, June 5, 2026. MARARA 26 is a French-led multinational exercise in French Polynesia that enhances interoperability and strengthens humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities among Indo-Pacific allies and partners. The exercise brings together military forces from across the region to improve readiness, strengthen relationships, and build collective crisis response capacity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zaida Gonzalez)