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    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March [Image 7 of 7]

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    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March

    MALMSTROM AFB, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    341st Missile Wing

    Participants in a Norwegian Foot March approach the finish line after more than four hours of rucking at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, May 26, 2026. Each participant's rucksack must weigh at least 24.25 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 19:13
    Photo ID: 9732747
    VIRIN: 260526-F-NC256-1380
    Resolution: 5023x3342
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AFB, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March
    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March
    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March
    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March
    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March
    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March
    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March

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    Malmstrom Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    341st Missile Wing
    20th Air Force
    Montana
    U.S. Air Force

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