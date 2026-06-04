Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March

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Participants in a Norwegian Foot March approach the finish line after more than four hours of rucking at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, May 26, 2026. Each participant's rucksack must weigh at least 24.25 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson)