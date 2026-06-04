Participants in a Norwegian Foot March approach the finish line after more than four hours of rucking at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, May 26, 2026. Each participant's rucksack must weigh at least 24.25 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 19:13
|Photo ID:
|9732747
|VIRIN:
|260526-F-NC256-1380
|Resolution:
|5023x3342
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AFB, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.