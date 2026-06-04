Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March

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A participant in a Norwegian Foot March dumps water over his head as he approaches the finish line at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, May 26, 2026. The men’s time standard for ages 18 to 20 is 4 hours and 35 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson)