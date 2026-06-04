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    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March [Image 6 of 7]

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    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March

    MALMSTROM AFB, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    341st Missile Wing

    A participant in a Norwegian Foot March dumps water over his head as he approaches the finish line at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, May 26, 2026. The men’s time standard for ages 18 to 20 is 4 hours and 35 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 19:13
    Photo ID: 9732746
    VIRIN: 260526-F-NC256-1328
    Resolution: 6047x4023
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AFB, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March
    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March
    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March
    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March
    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March
    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March
    Malmstrom Airmen test grit during Norwegian Foot March

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    Malmstrom Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    341st Missile Wing
    20th Air Force
    Montana
    U.S. Air Force

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