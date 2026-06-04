Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training

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Airmen assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing's Security Forces Squadron participate in a field training exercise at Saylor Creek Training Range, Grasmere, Idaho, June 4-6, 2026. The annual SFS FTX helps to maintain proficiency and strengthen skills needed to support evolving mission requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch)