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    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training [Image 15 of 25]

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    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing's Security Forces Squadron participate in a field training exercise at Saylor Creek Training Range, Grasmere, Idaho, June 4-6, 2026. The annual SFS FTX helps to maintain proficiency and strengthen skills needed to support evolving mission requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 18:22
    Photo ID: 9732652
    VIRIN: 260605-F-NE283-9144
    Resolution: 3669x5504
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training [Image 25 of 25], by A1C Sarah Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
    Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training

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