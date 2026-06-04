Airmen assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing's Security Forces Squadron participate in a field training exercise at Saylor Creek Training Range, Grasmere, Idaho, June 4-6, 2026. The annual SFS FTX helps to maintain proficiency and strengthen skills needed to support evolving mission requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 18:22
|Photo ID:
|9732649
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-NE283-3284
|Resolution:
|4024x2683
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training [Image 25 of 25], by A1C Sarah Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Security Forces Airmen enhance readiness through qualification training
No keywords found.