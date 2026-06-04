145th Airlift Wing welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Marshal T. Haylett, commander of the 145th Airlift Wing (AW), relinquished command to Col. Joseph P. King, former deputy commander of the 145th Operations Group, during a chqanage of commnad ceremony at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., June 5, 2026. Col. Haylett served as the commander for the 145th AW for three years, where he led the wing through numerous exercises, state activations and deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)