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    145th Airlift Wing welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

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    145th Airlift Wing welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Col. Marshal T. Haylett, commander of the 145th Airlift Wing (AW), relinquished command to Col. Joseph P. King, former deputy commander of the 145th Operations Group, during a chqanage of commnad ceremony at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., June 5, 2026. Col. Haylett served as the commander for the 145th AW for three years, where he led the wing through numerous exercises, state activations and deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9732022
    VIRIN: 260605-Z-KG453-1089
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 145th Airlift Wing welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    145th Airlift Wing welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony
    145th Airlift Wing welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony
    145th Airlift Wing welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony
    145th Airlift Wing welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony

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    NCANG
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    145 AW
    NGB

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