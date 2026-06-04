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    Marines with 4th Marine Regiment Provide Life-Saving Aid while Conducting Leadership Courses in Chatan [Image 3 of 3]

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    Marines with 4th Marine Regiment Provide Life-Saving Aid while Conducting Leadership Courses in Chatan

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. John Simpson 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Zachary Robbin, an infantry platoon sergeant with 1st Battalion, 25th Marines, forward deployed to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rdMarine Division as part of the unit deployment program, poses for a photo with his Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Camp Schwab, May 14, 2026. Robbin was officially recognized for helping stabilize a Japanese citizen experiencing a severe airway obstruction on May 8, 2026. Robbin is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. John Simpson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 05:57
    Photo ID: 9731297
    VIRIN: 260514-M-SH338-1015
    Resolution: 4685x3125
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marines with 4th Marine Regiment Provide Life-Saving Aid while Conducting Leadership Courses in Chatan [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marines with 4th Marine Regiment Provide Life-Saving Aid while Conducting Leadership Courses in Chatan
    Marines with 4th Marine Regiment Provide Life-Saving Aid while Conducting Leadership Courses in Chatan
    Marines with 4th Marine Regiment Provide Life-Saving Aid while Conducting Leadership Courses in Chatan

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    4th Marine Regiment. 3rd Marine Division, Life-Saving Aid, TCCC, News, 1/25

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