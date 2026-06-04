Marines with 4th Marine Regiment Provide Life-Saving Aid while Conducting Leadership Courses in Chatan

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Zachary Robbin, an infantry platoon sergeant with 1st Battalion, 25th Marines, forward deployed to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rdMarine Division as part of the unit deployment program, poses for a photo with his Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Camp Schwab, May 14, 2026. Robbin was officially recognized for helping stabilize a Japanese citizen experiencing a severe airway obstruction on May 8, 2026. Robbin is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. John Simpson)