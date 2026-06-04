Marines with 4th Marine Regiment Provide Life-Saving Aid while Conducting Leadership Courses in Chatan

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Thomas Musumeci, a leading petty officer with 1stst Battalion, 25th Marines, forward deployed to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the unit deployment program, poses for a photo with his Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Camp Schwab, May 14, 2026. Musumeci was officially recognized for helping stabilize a Japanese citizen experiencing a severe airway obstruction on May 8, 2026. Musumeci is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. John Simpson)