U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Thomas Musumeci, a leading petty officer with 1stst Battalion, 25th Marines, forward deployed to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the unit deployment program, poses for a photo with his Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Camp Schwab, May 14, 2026. Musumeci was officially recognized for helping stabilize a Japanese citizen experiencing a severe airway obstruction on May 8, 2026. Musumeci is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. John Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 05:57
|Photo ID:
|9731296
|VIRIN:
|260514-M-SH338-1013
|Resolution:
|4985x3325
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines with 4th Marine Regiment Provide Life-Saving Aid while Conducting Leadership Courses in Chatan [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.