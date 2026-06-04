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    Marines with 4th Marine Regiment Provide Life-Saving Aid while Conducting Leadership Courses in Chatan [Image 2 of 3]

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    Marines with 4th Marine Regiment Provide Life-Saving Aid while Conducting Leadership Courses in Chatan

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. John Simpson 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Thomas Musumeci, a leading petty officer with 1stst Battalion, 25th Marines, forward deployed to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the unit deployment program, poses for a photo with his Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Camp Schwab, May 14, 2026. Musumeci was officially recognized for helping stabilize a Japanese citizen experiencing a severe airway obstruction on May 8, 2026. Musumeci is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. John Simpson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 05:57
    Photo ID: 9731296
    VIRIN: 260514-M-SH338-1013
    Resolution: 4985x3325
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marines with 4th Marine Regiment Provide Life-Saving Aid while Conducting Leadership Courses in Chatan [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marines with 4th Marine Regiment Provide Life-Saving Aid while Conducting Leadership Courses in Chatan
    Marines with 4th Marine Regiment Provide Life-Saving Aid while Conducting Leadership Courses in Chatan
    Marines with 4th Marine Regiment Provide Life-Saving Aid while Conducting Leadership Courses in Chatan

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    4th Marine Regiment. 3rd Marine Division, Life-Saving Aid, TCCC, News, 1/25

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