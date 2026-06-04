Marines with 4th Marine Regiment Provide Life-Saving Aid while Conducting Leadership Courses in Chatan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Zachary Robbin, right, an infantry platoon sergeant, and Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Thomas Musumeci, a leading petty officer, both with 1st Battalion, 25th Marines, forward deployed to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the unit deployment program, pose for a photo with their Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals on Camp Schwab, May 14, 2026. These servicemembers were officially recognized for helping stabilize a Japanese citizen experiencing a severe airway obstruction on May 8, 2026. Robbin and Musumeci are natives of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. John Simpson)