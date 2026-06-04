U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band members provide musical accompaniment during D-Day commemoration ceremony at the Signal Monument on Omaha Beach June 6, 2026, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. During World War II, V Corps served as the headquarters responsible for planning and executing the assault on Omaha Beach, the most heavily fortified sector of the Normandy coastline, on D-Day, June 6, 1944. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 assigned to the 29th Infantry Division, are in Normandy to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 01:44
|Photo ID:
|9731220
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-SM601-4012
|Resolution:
|2677x4024
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.