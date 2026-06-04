29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to V Corps and the 29th Infantry Division participate in a commemoration ceremony at the Signal Monument on Omaha Beach June 6, 2026, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. During World War II, V Corps served as the headquarters responsible for planning and executing the assault on Omaha Beach, the most heavily fortified sector of the Normandy coastline, on D-Day, June 6, 1944. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 assigned to the 29th Infantry Division, are in Normandy to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)