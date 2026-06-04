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    29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument [Image 9 of 12]

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    29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument

    VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FRANCE

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to V Corps and the 29th Infantry Division participate in a commemoration ceremony at the Signal Monument on Omaha Beach June 6, 2026, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. During World War II, V Corps served as the headquarters responsible for planning and executing the assault on Omaha Beach, the most heavily fortified sector of the Normandy coastline, on D-Day, June 6, 1944. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 assigned to the 29th Infantry Division, are in Normandy to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 01:44
    Photo ID: 9731217
    VIRIN: 260606-Z-SM601-4009
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument
    29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument
    29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument
    29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument
    29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument
    29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument
    29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument
    29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument
    29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument
    29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument
    29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument
    29th ID, V Corps commemorates D-Day at Omaha Beach Signal Monument

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