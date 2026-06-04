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    JTF-DC Patrol Spirit of Independence Festival [Image 10 of 11]

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    JTF-DC Patrol Spirit of Independence Festival

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Spc. Dehsanti White with the Florida National Guard, assigned to the Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, hands out stickers to a child at the Spirit of Independence Festival hosted by the National Archives Foundation in Washington, June 6, 2026. About 3,000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 23:33
    Photo ID: 9731103
    VIRIN: 260605-A-PI848-8559
    Resolution: 1391x1270
    Size: 315.16 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF-DC Patrol Spirit of Independence Festival [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Keyra Moolenaar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JTF-DC Patrol Spirit of Independence Festival
    JTF-DC Patrol Spirit of Independence Festival
    JTF-DC Patrol Spirit of Independence Festival
    JTF-DC Patrol Spirit of Independence Festival
    JTF-DC Patrol Spirit of Independence Festival
    JTF-DC Patrol Spirit of Independence Festival
    JTF-DC Patrol Spirit of Independence Festival
    JTF-DC Patrol Spirit of Independence Festival
    JTF-DC Patrol Spirit of Independence Festival
    JTF-DC Patrol Spirit of Independence Festival
    JTF-DC Patrol Spirit of Independence Festival

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    TAGS

    District of Columbia
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    Freedom250
    SpiritofIndependence

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