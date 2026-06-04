JTF-DC Patrol Spirit of Independence Festival

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U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Chase Carroll, U.S. Army Spc. Dehsanti White, and U.S. Army Pfc. Joshua Eliacin with the Florida National Guard, assigned to the Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, poses with members of the North Carolina Vietnam Pilot Association at the Spirit of Independence Festival hosted by the National Archives Foundation in Washington, June 6, 2026. About 3,000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar)