U.S. Army Spc. Dehsanti White with the Florida National Guard, assigned to the Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, hands out stickers to a child at the Spirit of Independence Festival hosted by the National Archives Foundation in Washington, June 6, 2026. About 3,000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 23:48
|Photo ID:
|9731085
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-PI848-1846
|Resolution:
|1693x1280
|Size:
|392.69 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-DC Patrol Spirit of Independence Festival [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Keyra Moolenaar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.