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    Portland Fleet Week 2026 [Image 3 of 3]

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    Portland Fleet Week 2026

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, and Royal Canadian Navy sailors pose for a photo with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jonathan Townsend, commander, Navy Region Northwest, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Arex Avanni, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District and Navy Region Northwest Command Master Chief Travis Brown, during lunch at Midtown Beer Garden during Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week, in Portland, Oregon, June 6, 2026. Portland Fleet Week, the nation’s longest-running at 119 years, marks 80 years of Navy participation in the city’s annual Rose Festival. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy Photo by MC1 Cyrus Roson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 20:52
    Photo ID: 9730928
    VIRIN: 260606-N-YO707-1271
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Portland Fleet Week 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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