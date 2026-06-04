portland fleet week 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors and Royal Canadian Navy sailors pose for a photo with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jonathan Townsend, commander, Navy Region Northwest, and Navy Region Northwest Command Master Chief Travis Brown, during lunch at Midtown Beer Garden during Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 6, 2026. Portland Fleet Week, the nation’s longest-running at 119 years, marks 80 years of Navy participation in the city’s annual Rose Festival. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities