Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, leads a reenlistment ceremony for approximately 40 U.S. Army and U.S. Navy service members at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2026, during D-Day 82 commemorative events. The ceremony recognized the continued service and commitment of U.S. military personnel participating in the reenlistment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 14:18
|Photo ID:
|9730133
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-UE565-1102
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|310.1 KB
|Location:
|NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members Reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.