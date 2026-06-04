U.S. Service Members Reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery

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Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, leads a reenlistment ceremony for approximately 40 U.S. Army and U.S. Navy service members at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2026, during D-Day 82 commemorative events. The ceremony recognized the continued service and commitment of U.S. military personnel participating in the reenlistment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)