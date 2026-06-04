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    U.S. Service Members Reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery [Image 2 of 4]

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    U.S. Service Members Reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery

    NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, leads a reenlistment ceremony for approximately 40 U.S. Army and U.S. Navy service members at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2026, during D-Day 82 commemorative events. The ceremony recognized the continued service and commitment of U.S. military personnel participating in the reenlistment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 14:18
    Photo ID: 9730130
    VIRIN: 260606-A-UE565-1099
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 306.79 KB
    Location: NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Service Members Reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Service Members Reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery
    U.S. Service Members Reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery
    U.S. Service Members Reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery
    U.S. Service Members Reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery

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