Service members reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery, D-Day 82

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U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presides over a mass reenlistment ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery during a D-Day 82 commemoration in Normandy, France, June 6, 2026. In total, 43 service members made the commitment to continue serving their country, while honoring the legacy of those heroes laid to rest during the liberation of France in World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)