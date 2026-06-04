(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service members reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery, D-Day 82 [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Service members reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery, D-Day 82

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presides over a mass reenlistment ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery during a D-Day 82 commemoration in Normandy, France, June 6, 2026. In total, 43 service members made the commitment to continue serving their country, while honoring the legacy of those heroes laid to rest during the liberation of France in World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 11:03
    Photo ID: 9729864
    VIRIN: 260606-A-SD031-9561
    Resolution: 5459x3071
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: NORMANDY, FR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service members reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery, D-Day 82 [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Service members reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery, D-Day 82
    Service members reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery, D-Day 82
    Service members reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery, D-Day 82
    Service members reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery, D-Day 82
    Service members reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery, D-Day 82
    Service members reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery, D-Day 82
    Service members reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery, D-Day 82
    Service members reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery, D-Day 82
    Service members reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery, D-Day 82
    Service members reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery, D-Day 82
    Service members reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery, D-Day 82
    Service members reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery, D-Day 82

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    82nd ABN
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic
    173rd MBCT
    101st Airborne Division 101st (AASLT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery