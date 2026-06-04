Service members reenlist at Normandy American Cemetery, D-Day 82

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U.S. service members pose for a photo at the Normandy American Cemetery after a mass reenlistment ceremony during a D-Day 82 commemoration in Normandy, France, June 6, 2026. In total, 43 service members made the commitment to continue serving their country, while honoring the legacy of those heroes laid to rest during the liberation of France in World War II. U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)