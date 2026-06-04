Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction

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260605-N-HS756-1014 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 5, 2026) - Builder 3rd Class Walter Cobb, left, and Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Rodolfo Romero, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), prepare materials for a boat ramp construction during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, June 5, 2026, in Liepaja, Latvia. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona)