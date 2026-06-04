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    Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction [Image 5 of 13]

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    Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction

    LATVIA

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona 

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    260605-N-HS756-1005 Steelworker 3rd Class Luke Hansen, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), saws sections of metal for a boat ramp construction during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, June 5, 2026, in Liepaja, Latvia. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 08:58
    Photo ID: 9729788
    VIRIN: 260605-N-HS756-1005
    Resolution: 1086x724
    Size: 208.4 KB
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Sisi Lopez Barahona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction
    Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction
    Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction
    Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction
    Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction
    Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction
    Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction
    Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction
    Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction
    Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction
    Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction
    Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction
    Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction

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    TAGS

    Latvia
    ACB 1
    Seabees
    BALTOPS 26
    NCR 22

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