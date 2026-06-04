Seabees prepare for Boat Ramp Construction

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260605-N-HS756-1008 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 5, 2026) - Equipment Operator 2nd Class Johnny Griffitts, left, and Steelworker Constructionman Gracie-Jo Homza, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), measure sections of metal to be cut in preparation for a boat ramp construction during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, June 5, 2026, in Liepaja, Latvia. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona)