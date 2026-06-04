(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament

    PHILIPPINES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, pose for a group photo after playing in a basketball tournament during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 30, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 06:36
    Photo ID: 9729737
    VIRIN: 260530-A-XD912-1009
    Resolution: 7785x5193
    Size: 9.69 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    25th Infantry Division
    US Army
    Basketball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery